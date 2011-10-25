SINGAPORE Former world number one Ernie Els will be joined by a host of other major winners in next month's Singapore Open which has secured a strong field despite clashing with an Australian event headlined by Tiger Woods.

The Asian Tour on Tuesday announced the South African duo of Els and Retief Goosen and Americans Jim Furyk and Webb Simpson would participate in the $6 million (3 million pounds) event in Singapore, also sanctioned by the European Tour.

"With such an elite line up of players confirmed and with other marquee names still to be announced it is clear that the Barclays Singapore Open will boast one of its strongest ever international line up of competitors," an official representing the title sponsors was quoted as saying in a statement.

Major winners Phil Mickelson, Graeme McDowell, Padraig Harrington and Y.E. Yang will also tee off in the November 10-13 tournament at the Sentosa Golf Club.

Elsewhere in Sydney, former world number one Woods will be joined by home favourites Adam Scott, Geoff Ogilvy, Jason Day and Greg Norman at the Lakes Golf Club for the Australian Open, a PGA Tour of Australia event.

(Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; editing by Patrick Johnston)