Former professional golfer Annika Sorenstam of Sweden signs autographs during the second round of the U.S. Open Golf Championship in Pebble Beach, California, June 18, 2010. REUTERS/Hans Deryk

Former women's world number one Annika Sorenstam has rejected the chance to captain the European Solheim Cup team in next year's biennial match against United States.

"The Solheim Cup has been an important part of my career and I hope to one day lead the European team," the Swede said on her blog (www.annikablog.com) on Thursday.

"After working with captain Alison Nicholas (of Britain) and her team this past year as vice-captain I saw first-hand the incredible amount of work and dedication it takes to be the captain.

"With my young family, foundation, businesses and other commitments I have already made to try and help grow the game, I simply cannot provide the necessary time," added Sorenstam.

The 41-year-old, winner of 10 major championships and regarded as one of the greatest female golfers of all time, amassed 89 worldwide victories before retiring in 2008. She also played in eight Solheim Cups.

Last month Meg Mallon, a four-times major champion, was announced as United States skipper for the match in Parker, Colorado in August 2013.

Mallon takes over from Rosie Jones who was in charge when Europe won the 2011 edition 15-13 at Dunsany, Ireland.

(Writing by Tony Jimenez; Editing by Sonia Oxley)