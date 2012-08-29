Burgess hat-trick leads Wigan to World Club title
Wigan Warriors winger Joe Burgess scored a fine hat-trick of tries to lead the English champions to a bruising 22-6 victory over Australia's Cronulla Sharks in the World Club Challenge on Sunday.
MADRID Ramon Sota, an uncle of golfing great Seve Ballesteros and a successful tournament player in the 1960s and 70s, has died at the age of 74, the Spanish golf federation said.
Sota was a key figure in the growth of the game in Spain and a major inspiration for his nephew Seve, who passed away in May last year after battling a brain tumour.
After turning pro in 1956, Sota won the Spanish Championship four times as well as a slew of other tournaments around the globe.
He finished seventh at the British Open in 1963 and eighth in 1971 and was sixth at the U.S. Masters in 1965, the best result by a European up to that date.
"The members of the Royal Spanish Golf Federation would like to express their deepest condolences to family and friends," the federation said in a statement on their website (www.rfegolf.es).
LONDON Lincoln City, the first minor league team to reach the FA Cup quarter-finals in 103 years, were handed a tie at either 12-time winners Arsenal or fellow National League club Sutton United in Sunday's sixth round draw.
HOCHFILZEN, Austria Russian biathletes sang the correct version of their national anthem without any musical accompaniment after the wrong version was played out at a medal ceremony on Saturday.