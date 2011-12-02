SUN CITY, South Africa World number 14 Graeme McDowell snatched a one-stroke lead in the Sun City Challenge Friday despite playing an air shot during his second round at the $5 million (3.2 million pound) invitational event.

The 2010 U.S. Open champion fired a five-under-par 67 for a seven-under tally of 137, one ahead of world number three Lee Westwood (70), fourth-ranked Martin Kaymer (68), American Jason Dufner (68) and Swede Robert Karlsson (69).

McDowell picked up four birdies in five holes around the turn but found a bush off the tee at the par-five 14th.

His club then bounced off a rock as he attempted to hack his ball back on to the fairway at the Gary Player Country Club.

McDowell made it to the fairway with his third shot but his fourth landed in a bunker and he eventually took a double-bogey seven.

However, the 32-year-old Briton hit back in style by sinking 20-foot birdie putts at the 16th and 18th.

"It was a very calm and quiet front nine and an exciting back nine," McDowell told reporters. "I tugged my drive on 14, I was kind of trying to steer it down there but pulled it into the bush.

"Then I made contact about an inch behind the ball, hit the rock and my club just bounced right over the top. It was interesting because my caddie called it before I hit the shot, he said, 'Be careful your club does not bounce off that rock'."

Dufner, making his debut in the elite 12-man tournament, was

pleased with his position.

"It is a bit of a learning curve for me but I think I am learning pretty well as we go," Dufner told reporters. "I was on the right side of the holes and was able to attack some of them."

U.S. Masters champion Charl Schwartzel, the only South African in the field, struggled to a 74 for 142 after making a double-bogey six at the eighth where he lost his ball off the tee.

(Editing by Tony Jimenez)