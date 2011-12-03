Napoli seal 2-0 win over Genoa to climb to second
ROME Napoli secured a 2-0 win over Genoa thanks to second-half goals from Piotr Zielinski and Emanuele Giaccherini at the Stadio San Paolo to move up to second place in Serie A on Friday.
SUN CITY, South Africa Lee Westwood showed why he is ranked third in the world on Saturday, reeling off 10 birdies in a spectacular 62 to charge seven strokes clear of the field after the Sun City Challenge third round.
The Briton did not drop a stroke to par all day and stormed home in just 30 shots to finish with a 16-under-par aggregate of 200.
Swede Robert Karlsson (69) and Britain's Graeme McDowell (70) shared second place on 207, one ahead of American Jason Dufner (70) and Martin Kaymer (70) of Germany.
World number one Luke Donald was back on 211 after returning a 70 in the $5 million invitational event.
LONDON Ever since "little" Bournemouth, with their stadium capacity of under 11,500, reached the top tier of English football for the first time two years ago, they have had to cope with the psychological challenge of facing the biggest clubs in the land.
Pakistan batsmen Sharjeel Khan and Khalid Latif have been provisionally suspended and sent home from a Twenty20 competition being played in Dubai as part of an anti-corruption investigation, the country's cricket board has said.