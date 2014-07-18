HOYLAKE England Scotland's Bob Torrance, father of 2002 European Ryder Cup-winning captain Sam and long-time golf coach, has died at the age of 82.

"Sad day, my dad just passed away peacefully in his sleep, #reallygoingtomisshim," said Sam on his Twitter account on Friday.

Torrance senior was mentor to a host of top golfers including triple major winner Padraig Harrington of Ireland.

"Really sad news Bob Torrance just passed away. An amazing man who coached so many great players. He will be missed," said European Ryder Cup hero Ian Poulter.

