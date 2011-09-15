VERSAILLES, France Briton Mark Foster realised a burning ambition on Thursday but his debut for Britain and Ireland in the Seve Trophy went much like his European Tour season.

His first chance to play professionally with clubmate and world number two Lee Westwood ended in a one-hole defeat by Italy's Francesco Molinari and Dane Anders Hansen of Continental Europe.

The 36-year-old Foster played amateur golf with Westwood out of the Worksop club and both players turned pro in the mid-90s.

But their careers have since taken totally different paths, with Westwood briefly reaching the top of the rankings and earning 22 million pounds more than his fellow Englishman, who is 126th in the world.

Foster's debut in matchplay team golf should have been a red-letter day but it all turned sour, just as several chances to add to his sole tour win in 2003 have this year, right at the death.

One-up with four holes to go, the English pair lost the 15th and from there 2010 Ryder Cup player Molinari and twice European PGA champion Hansen would not be shaken. A 15-foot birdie putt by Molinari on the last cancelled out Westwood's birdie to clinch the continentals' only point.

"We were going well but I presume that is what team golf is like," Foster told Reuters.

"I played my part with three good birdies but I just didn't putt well and missed four chances to win holes.

"It was a good experience playing with Lee at last as a pro and I hope I'll get more chances. I know he's hit the highs, while my career has never taken off so well, but I won't mind being a late starter."

Foster got his wish when Britain and Ireland captain Paul McGinley kept him with Westwood for Friday's second round of fourballs.

