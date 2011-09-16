VERSAILLES, France Europe's 2010 Ryder Cup captain Colin Montgomerie wants more support from the top players for the Seve Trophy biennial team event, he said on Friday.

The successful skipper against United States at Celtic Manor last year called for mandatory appearances in the Seve Trophy as part of European Tour qualification.

"When the qualification process is considered next time, this ought to be considered," the 48-year-old Montgomerie told reporters.

"The Seve Trophy gives players the sort of experience needed in the Ryder Cup."

Montgomerie said he was dismayed world number three and U.S. Open champion Rory McIlroy and sixth-ranked Martin Kaymer declined to play in this week's match between Continental Europe and Britain and Ireland at St Nom La Breteche.

McIlroy's Ryder Cup and Seve Trophy partner Graeme McDowell was another to turn down the chance of playing.

"I can understand it if there is FedExCup involved (in the case of world number one Luke Donald) ... but if players aren't involved in the U.S. they should be here," said Montgomerie.

"Why aren't Rory McIlroy and Martin Kaymer playing?", added the eight-times European number one who was at the Seve Trophy as an ambassador for event sponsor Vivendi.

Told that they had cited "scheduling" as the reason for not playing, the Briton was not satisfied.

"Scheduling? You don't get players pulling out of the Presidents Cup do you?", said Montgomerie referring to the biennial match between the U.S. and International teams.

Paul McGinley, who steered Britain and Ireland into a 5 1/2 - 4 1/2 lead after the second day of the Seve Trophy, hesitated to back Montgomerie fully.

"It's food for thought," the Irishman told Reuters. "I don't want to say Colin's right or wrong.

"Hopefully the answer is somewhere in between, like more persuasion to get the top players to play."

