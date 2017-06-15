Britain turns tables on New Zealand to win Youth America's Cup
HAMILTON, Bermuda Britain will not be bringing the America's Cup home this year but they narrowly beat New Zealand to clinch the Red Bull Youth America's Cup in Bermuda on Wednesday.
ERIN, Wisconsin Phil Mickelson has officially withdrawn from the U.S. Open starting later on Thursday in Wisconsin because he is attending his daughter's high school graduation in southern California.
The American had been given a late 2.20 p.m. Central Time (1920 GMT) tee time for his first round, raising the possibility that a weather delay could have allowed him to fly back in time from the ceremony scheduled for 10 a.m. Pacific Time (1700 GMT).
However, the U.S. PGA Tour confirmed he will not start.
"With no rain in today's forecast Phil Mickelson has officially withdrawn from the 117th U.S. Open," they said on their Twitter page.
The 46-year-old, five-times major winner needs the U.S. Open to complete his collection of majors.
The United States Golf Association (USGA) said Mexico's Roberto Diaz was replacing Mickelson.
(Reporting by Martyn Herman; editing by Mark Heinrich)
LONDON England paceman Stuart Broad suffered an injury scare ahead of the four-test series against South Africa when he left the field with a heel problem after bowling just one over for his county Nottinghamshire against Leicestershire on Wednesday.
AUCKLAND With an old head on young shoulders and an electrifying turn of pace, Rieko Ioane is more than ready to face the British and Irish Lions on Saturday and coach Steve Hansen has no qualms about giving him the start in the first test.