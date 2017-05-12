A golfer hoping to qualify for this year's U.S. Open returned a score that would leave even a novice red-faced, stumbling to a humiliating 55-over-par 127 during a local qualifying event at Silver Lakes in Alabama.

Clifton McDonald of Meridian, Mississippi, endured a dismal 32-over-par 68 over his first nine holes on Wednesday, including a 14 on the par-five 16th and an 11 at the par-four 18th.

He improved slightly on his second nine, avoiding double-digits on each hole for 59.

"Guess he must of lied about having a 2.4 handicap index," American Billy Horschel, a three-times winner on the PGA Tour, tweeted.

Local U.S. Open qualifiers, open to all professionals and amateurs with a suitable handicap, offer players from all over the world a chance to join the elite in the year's second major.

The 2017 U.S. Open will be played June 15-18 at Erin Hills in Wisconsin.

(Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto; Editing by Ian Ransom)