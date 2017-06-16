Britain turns tables on New Zealand to win Youth America's Cup
HAMILTON, Bermuda Britain will not be bringing the America's Cup home this year but they narrowly beat New Zealand to clinch the Red Bull Youth America's Cup in Bermuda on Wednesday.
Following are some snippets from the opening round of the U.S. Open on Thursday.
QUOTES OF THE DAY
American Jamie Lovemark, who shot a three-under 69 after watching a blimp crash to the ground.
"I was teeing off and I looked up and saw it on fire, and I felt sick to my stomach. I had the shakes.
"I felt terrible for the people inside. I didn't know what was going on. It was a horrible sight.
"It was a horrific scene. I've never seen a plane crash, blimp crash, anything like that. So it was pretty awful. I thought they might stop play."
South African Ernie Els' caddie Cayce Kerr talking about the Big Easy's opening round of two-under 70.
"Courses for horses and this horse loves this course."
HOLE OF THE DAY
Erin Hills is the longest course hosting a U.S. Open but the toughest hole of the opening round was one of the shortest, the par-three 252-yard sixth. It allowed just four birdies, to Englishman Paul Casey, Americans Brooks Koepka and Talor Gooch and Australian Wade Ormsby, while 95 golfers carded pars. There were also 50 bogeys and seven doubles recorded.
PERFORMANCE OF THE DAY
Canada's Adam Hadwin put himself in the U.S. Open record books by becoming only the third player to card six consecutive birdies. Playing the back nine first, Hadwin began his run with a birdie at the par-five 18th and then roared through the turn with five straight birdies from the first. The streak came to a screeching halt with a bogey at the par-three sixth.
