Kevin Kisner of the U.S. tees off on the fifth hole during the third round of the WGC-HSBC Champions golf tournament in Shanghai, China, November 7, 2015. REUTERS/Aly Song

Russell Knox of Scotland tees off on the sixth hole during the third round of the WGC-HSBC Champions golf tournament in Shanghai, China, November 7, 2015. REUTERS/Aly Song

Kevin Kisner of the U.S. tees off on the sixth hole during the third round of the WGC-HSBC Champions golf tournament in Shanghai, China, November 7, 2015. REUTERS/Aly Song

SHANGHAI Russell Knox birdied the final hole to join Kevin Kisner in the lead after the third round at the WGC-HSBC Champions tournament on Sunday.

Knox was the only player who did not complete the third round on Saturday.

The 30-year-old Scot resumed at the par-five 18th at Sheshan and picked up a stroke to card four-under-par 68.

Knox and American Kisner headed a crowded leaderboard at 16-under 200, one stroke ahead of American Dustin Johnson and China's Li Haotong.

Li, 20, whose father is serving as his caddie, is seeking to become the youngest winner of a World Golf Championships event.

American Jordan Spieth, the Masters and U.S. Open champion, was among a trio three shots back after a sparkling 63 as he bids to return to the top of the world rankings above Australia's Jason Day.

Kisner, 31, has finished runner-up three times in the United States this year.

"I will always use that as motivation to win," he told reporters.

"I played good today. The weather was difficult but I hung in there and made some birdies coming in to give myself a chance to be leading."

Knox, ranked 85th in the world, has not won a tournament on the U.S. circuit, where he mostly plays.

(Reporting by Ed Osmond in London and Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina; Editing by Ken Ferris and ......)