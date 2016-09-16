Bayern beat Werder for record 13th straight time
BERLIN Bayern Munich edged past Werder Bremen 2-1 on Saturday for a Bundesliga record 13th consecutive win over them to stay three points clear at the top of the table.
(South Korea’s Chun In-gee grabbed a two-shot lead at the Evian Championship by carding a five-under 66 in the second round on Friday.
Chun, who earned LPGA Tour membership by winning the U.S. Women's Open in 2015, moved to a total of 13-under 129 after scoring six birdies and one bogey on a rainy day in Haute Savoie.
Her compatriot Park Sung-hyun, who shared the lead with Chun after Thursday’s play, was tied second with China’s Shanshan Feng.
Park lost ground by hitting three bogeys in a disappointing round of 68.
“There is no benefit for just long hitters,” said Shanshan.“The rough is really long."
World number one Lydia Ko of New Zealand returned a 68 but she was nine shots off the pace.
(Reporting by Julien Pretot)
BARCELONA Atletico Madrid's troubles away from home continued when they were held to a goalless draw at Alaves on Saturday, dropping points on the road for a second consecutive week and losing Uruguay international Jose Maria Gimenez to injury.
LIBREVILLE Two late goals in the space of three minutes put Burkina Faso into the African Nations Cup semi-finals after they beat Tunisia 2-0 in their quarter-final on Saturday. Aristide Bance hammered home a controversial free kick in the 81st minute to break the deadlock and a breakaway goal from Prejuce Nakoulma in the 84th settled the result as unfancied Burkina Faso reached the last four for the second time in four years. They will now meet the winners of Sunday’s quarter-