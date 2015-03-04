Konta beats Wozniacki in straight sets in Miami final
Johanna Konta won the biggest title of her burgeoning career when she beat Caroline Wozniacki 6-4 6-3 in the women's final at the Miami Open on Saturday.
LONDON Royal St George's, one of three male-only clubs on the British Open rota, has voted to allow women members for the first time, British media reported on Wednesday.
"The Royal St George's Golf Club is pleased to announce that, following an extraordinary general meeting held on 14th February 2015 and a subsequent ballot of the full members of the Club, a resolution to alter the Club's rules to make ladies eligible for membership has been duly passed," the club said in a statement.
It added a "decisive 90 percent" voted in favour of women being eligible for membership.
Royal St George's, founded in 1887 and located in the south-east England county of Kent, last hosted the British Open in 2011 when it was won by European Ryder Cup captain Darren Clarke.
Muirfield and Royal Troon are the remaining British Open courses to have male-only membership policies.
Troon may start allowing women members in time for the 2016 championship.
The club announced last month it was undertaking a "comprehensive review to consider the most appropriate membership policy for the future".
BARCELONA Sevilla dropped out of the top three in La Liga for the first time since November after being held to a goalless draw at home on Sunday by relegation-fighting Sporting Gijon, dropping points for the fourth consecutive league game.