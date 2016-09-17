Aug 28, 2016; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; In Gee Chun of South Korea hits her second shot on the 1st hole during the final round of the Canadian Pacific Women's Open at Priddis Greens Golf and Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports

PARIS, Sept 17 - Chun In-gee of South Korea edged closer to a second major title, and a slice of golfing history, when she extended her lead to four shots at the Evian Championship in France on Saturday. Chun shot a third-round 65 to finish 19-under-par, thanks largely to a strong back nine with three birdies and an eagle.

Her compatriot Park Sung-hyun lies second before Sunday’s final day. China’s Shanshan Feng is third at 13-under-par while South Korea's Ryu So-yeon is fourth at 12-under-par. Victory on Sunday could also see her break the record for the lowest winning score in a major championship by either a male or female.

The record for the women is 19-under-par posted on four occasions, the men's is 20-under-par, set by Jason Day at the 2015 PGA Championship and Henrik Stenson at the 2016 Open Championship.

Chun’s third-round total of 194 broke the 54-hole scoring record (199 set by Annika Sorenstam at the 2004 LPGA Championship).

"It is a really big honour for me, but I just have to stick with my game plan," said Chun, who is also looking to emulate Pak Se-ri by winning her first two LPGA titles at major championships. Chun started the day two shots clear of Park and Feng. Birdies on the second, seventh and eighth gave her a four-shot lead but a mistake on the ninth allowed Park to cut the lead to two shots. Chun, however, had a strong back nine, including an eagle on the 15th to end the day in a position of strength.

"The pin was on the very top," said Chun. "It was a pretty tough hole. I think I made a really good second shot, and then third shot - because I tried really good to visualize my third shot."

(Reporting by Julien Pretot, editing by Neil Robinson)