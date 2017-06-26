FILE PHOTO: Ryu So-yeon of South Korea plays her second shot at the 9th hole during the women's British Open golf tournament at the Royal Birkdale Golf Club in Southport, northern England, July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

(The Sports Xchange) - Ryu So-yeon of South Korea ascended to number one in the Rolex Women's Golf Rankings on Monday in another shift at the top following her victory at the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship on Sunday.

Ryu took over the top spot from Thailand's Ariya Jutanugarn, who seized the number one ranking two weeks ago to end the 84-week reign of Lydia Ko of New Zealand atop the rankings.

The 26-year-old Ryu, who took command of the tournament with a course and tournament record 61 in Saturday's second round, became the second multiple winner on the LPGA Tour this season while picking up her fifth career victory.

Ryu is the third player from South Korea to become world number one, joining Park In-bee and Shin Ji-yai.

"Dreams come true. I always dreamed about it. I cannot believe it," Ryu said.

Jutanugarn, who did not compete in the weekend's event in Arkansas, dropped to number two, while Ko slipped to the third spot.

American Lexi Thompson and Chun In-gee of South Korea rounded out the top five.

