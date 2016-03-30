LONDON Factbox on Annika Sorenstam after the Swede was appointed Europe's captain for the 2017 matches against United States in the Solheim Cup, the women's equivalent of the Ryder Cup team event:

* Sorenstam's appointment as successor to compatriot Carin Koch was a unanimous decision by nine-strong panel.

* She won 10 major championships as a player and a total of 89 worldwide tournaments.

* Sorenstam has featured in 11 Solheim Cups, eight as a player, three as a vice-captain. Made her debut in 1994 at the Greenbrier in West Virginia.

* She won 24 points as a player and holds several Solheim Cup records for Europe including the joint most matches won (22) alongside Briton Laura Davies, and most points scored in foursomes with 11 1/2.

* Sorenstam played in two winning teams, at Loch Lomond, Scotland in 2000 and at Barseback, Sweden in 2003.

* She was vice-captain at Killeen Castle, Ireland in 2011, in Colorado in 2013 and at St Leon-Rot, Germany in 2015.

* Next year's matches, the 15th edition of the biennial team event, to be played at Des Moines Golf and Country Club in Des Moines, Iowa, from Aug. 14-20.

* Holders U.S. have nine victories, Europe five.

