DUNSANY, Ireland Europe edged two points ahead of the U.S. after taking the second day foursomes 2 - 1 in the Solheim Cup at Killeen Castle on Saturday.

The results meant Europe went into the afternoon fourballs leading the defending champions 7-5.

It was a great day for the four Swedes in Alison Nicholas's team, with 22-year-old Caroline Hedwall proving she has a real future.

Playing alongside the experienced Sophie Gustafson and with her twin sister, Jacquleine, as her caddie, the youngster helped hand out a 6 and 5 thrashing to Stacy Lewis and Angela Stanford in the top foursome.

The pair had won 5 and 4 in Friday's afternoon fourballs, and Hedwall, already a three-time winner in her first professional season, said: "This is just unbelievable. Sophie is such a great person to play with. She is self-confident and that rubs off on me. She is also so calm."

In the third match, Anna Nordqvist and Maria Hjorth gathered the second European point with a 3 and 2 victory over Juli Inskster and Brittany Lang.

America are aiming to make it four wins in a row and Morgan Pressel and Ryann O'Toole, a surprise captain's wild card selection, produced a stunning late run to beat Karen Stupples and Christel Boeljon 3 and 2.

All square after 13 holes, the youngsters won the 14th and 15th with birdies and the 16th with a par to close out the match.

In the bottom match, Catriona Matthew and Azahara Munoz earned a half point against Paula Creamer and Cristie Kerr, the two Americans who are set to play in all five series.

