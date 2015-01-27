LONDON Royal Troon, one of three male-only clubs on the British Open rota along with Muirfield and Royal St George's, may start allowing women members in time for the 2016 championship.

"Royal Troon Golf Club announced today it will shortly undertake a comprehensive review to consider the most appropriate membership policy for the future," it said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The recommendations from this review will be presented to the membership for their consideration. It was also announced that Royal Troon will share the responsibility of hosting the

Open in 2016 with the Ladies Golf Club, Troon.

"Members of Royal Troon Golf Club and the Ladies Golf Club, Troon have formed a joint championship committee and will co-host the Open on the Old Course which is shared by both clubs," the statement said.

The policy review announced by the Scottish club follows the historic decision by the Royal and Ancient Golf Club in September to end 260 years of female exclusion from its famous St Andrews clubhouse.

St Andrews is regarded as the home of golf and the Scottish course has hosted the British Open, golf's oldest major, a record 28 times. It will also be the venue for the 144th edition in July.

Although women were able to play the course before September, they were generally not allowed in the clubhouse and played no significant part in the R&A.

The R&A, which separated from the club 10 years ago, controls golf everywhere apart from the United States and Mexico and runs the British Open.

