Cheyenne Woods of the U.S. watches her approach shot on the 13th during the first round of the women's Evian Championship golf tournament in Evian September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Cheyenne Woods, niece of 14-times major winner Tiger, claimed the biggest title of her professional career with a two-stroke victory in the Australian Ladies Masters on Sunday.

The 23-year-old American carded a final-round four-under-par 69 at the Royal Pines Resort on the Gold Coast for a total of 16-under and finished ahead of 17-year-old Australian amateur Minjee Lee for her first win on the Ladies European Tour.

"This is a huge accomplishment for me," Cheyenne, the daughter of Tiger's half brother Earl Junior, told reporters.

"I've been pro for two years and, for the majority of it, people just think of me as Tiger Woods' niece so now I have a game of my own and I have a title now, a win, which is exciting."

Cheyenne was happy she had finally proved that she did not just share the surname of her famous uncle.

"It's nice now to say to people that I can play and I'm not just a name," said Cheyenne, who won her first minor title in the United States in 2012.

"Growing up with the last name of Woods, there's a lot of expectations and pressure and spotlight on you but I always knew that I was able to win.

"I always knew I'd be able to compete with these ladies so now it's kind of a weight off my shoulders because now everybody knows not just me."

(Writing by Sudipto Ganguly; editing by Ed Osmond)