Tiger Woods’ deterioration on the golf course is a result of mental gremlins more than anything physical, six-times major winner Nick Faldo said on Saturday after Woods shot a career-worst round of 85.

“For me, this has been going on a while,” Faldo said on Golf Channel after Woods finished 13-over for the third round at the Memorial tournament in Ohio.

“Three Masters ago, I was on the (practice) range watching Tiger hit beautiful fades and draws. He was hitting the ball fabulously. (Then) he walks to the first tee, two snap hooks.

“From that day on, I thought to myself, he’s not comfortable, he’s starting to fear shots. When you are fearing a shot before you hit it, we’re all in serious trouble.”

Jack Nicklaus, the Memorial tournament host and most successful player ever, said Woods needed to stop switching instructors and work out his problems alone.

"He's the only one who can fix what he's got," Nicklaus, winner of 18 majors, told CBS.

Woods has had four coaches during his professional career. He started working with his current instructor Chris Como late last year.

Nicklaus suggested that video technology should enable players to rectify their own swing problems.

He also recalled that in 1979, after a poor season, he took three months off before going back to basics with long-time coach Jack Grout. The following year, Nicklaus won two majors at the age of 40.

Woods’ score at Muirfield Village was not out of the blue.

Four months ago he shot an 11-over 82 at the Phoenix Open, his short game in disarray and his long game not much better.

However, he found some form in time for the Masters, finishing a respectable equal 17th.

He clearly has not solved his problems, however.

Faldo said Woods was still searching for a swing fix during a practice round this week accompanied by coach Como.

“One of the players playing a practice round with Tiger heard him (Woods) say four times (to Como) ‘OK, what am I trying now’.

"So they are just searching. It just doesn’t look right.”

Woods, 39, won five times on the PGA Tour in 2013 but has not won a major since the 2008 U.S. Open.

His personal life has also been tumultuous, with a highly public divorce from Elin Nordegren in 2010 following revelations he had extra-marital affairs.

Woods began dating Olympic ski champion Lindsey Vonn in 2012, but they broke up recently.

Although at an age when a gradual decline on the golf course might be expected along with increasing fitness problems, his downfall has been stunning.

As Faldo said: “This is a sledgehammer to the side of the head. Tiger is going to walk away saying to himself, what am I going to do next? How do I pull this back?"

