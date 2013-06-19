Nadal has no answer to Querrey power in Acapulco final
American Sam Querrey claimed the biggest title of his career with an emphatic 6-3 7-6(3) upset victory over second seed Rafa Nadal in the final of the Mexican Open on Saturday.
Tiger Woods has been diagnosed with a left elbow strain that will keep him out of competition until next month's British Open at Muirfield, the world number one said on Wednesday.
Woods had been suffering minor discomfort before last week's U.S. Open at Merion, where he aggravated the problem and was seen wincing and shaking his left arm on several occasions.
"I was examined after I returned home from the U.S. Open, and the doctors determined I have a left elbow strain," the American said in a statement on his website.
"I have been advised to take a few weeks off, rest and undergo treatment. I'll be ready to go for the British Open and I'm looking forward to playing at Muirfield."
The 14-times major champion was a big favourite to win the U.S. Open but poor putting and iron play left him 12 shots behind winner Justin Rose.
Woods had been scheduled to play in the June 27-30 AT&T National at Congressional Country Club in Bethesda, Maryland, where he triumphed last year to move past Jack Nicklaus into second place on the all-time PGA Tour winners' list.
The July 18-21 British Open at Muirfield in Scotland is the third of golf's four annual major championships.
(Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto, editing by Ed Osmond)
BENGALURU Shaun Marsh and Matt Renshaw struck contrasting half-centuries on an engrossing day of cricket to help Australia take a first-innings lead of 48 against India in the second test at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday.
BARCELONA Atletico Madrid's French forwards Antoine Griezmann and Kevin Gameiro fired them to a first win in three league outings as they beat Valencia 3-0 on Sunday to maintain their hold on Spain's fourth Champions League qualifying place.