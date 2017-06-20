FILE PHOTO: Tiger Woods tees off the 5th hole during the first round of the Farmers Insurance Open golf tournament at Torrey Pines Municipal Golf Course in La Jolla, California January 26, 2017. Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports/File Photo

Tiger Woods said on Monday he is receiving "professional help" to manage his use of the medications he takes to relieve back pain and insomnia following his arrest for driving while intoxicated last month.

Florida police found the 41-year-old asleep behind the wheel of his vehicle in the early hours of May 29. He tested negative for alcohol after his arrest and later released a statement saying he had experienced an unexpected reaction to prescription medicines.

"I'm currently receiving professional help to manage my medications and the ways that I deal with back pain and a sleep disorder," he posted on Twitter on Monday.

"I want to thank everyone for their amazing outpouring of support and understanding especially the fans and players on tour."

Woods is the winner of 14 major championships, second only to Jack Nicklaus, but has hardly played in the last 22 months after undergoing multiple back surgeries.

