Tiger Woods is toiling diligently to improve his short game but there is still no timetable for his return, the former number one said on his website on Friday.

Woods, sidelined from competition since August due to back surgeries, revealed that he has been hard at work on his chipping and putting at his outdoor facility and taking full swings on his golf simulator.

Last month, the 14-times major champion posted a video of himself swinging a golf club in an effort to shoot down recent reports that suggested he had endured setbacks during his rehabilitation process.

"Health wise, I continue to improve," Woods' wrote on the site. "I'm excited to get back out there with the guys." Though out of action, Woods took a swing at the grand opening of a short course just north of Houston last week and attended a dinner for U.S. Ryder Cup team hopefuls at the home of Jack Nicklaus last month.

He will serve as a Ryder Cup assistant captain this year.

"It was good to hear from the younger guys who are on the cusp of making the team for the first time," Woods wrote.

"I think the dinner was a great idea and brought a lot of guys closer."

