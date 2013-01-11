Mayweather says McGregor is all bark and no bite
LONDON Floyd Mayweather sent a message to mixed martial arts champion Conor McGregor on Tuesday to stop 'barking' and find some 'bite' after months of talk about a crossover fight between the two.
Tiger Woods may guarantee packed galleries but even the oil-rich Qataris cannot afford the former world number one's appearance fee for the only European Tour event in the Gulf state.
The American's involvement at the January 23-26 Qatar Masters would cost a whopping $3 million, said Qatar Golf Association president Hassan al Nuaimi.
"Tiger Woods demands $3 million just for an appearance, if he were to compete - which is not worth paying for a tournament of $2.5 million prize money," he told the Doha News.
Instead, 14-times major winner Woods begins his season at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship next week before returning home to compete in the U.S. PGA Tour's Farmers Insurance Open.
Woods finished tied third in Abu Dhabi last year and has never played in Qatar.
Paul Lawrie will defend his title at the Qatar event where the field includes world number four Justin Rose of Britain and American world number nine Jason Dufner.
(Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; Editing by Alastair Himmer)
LONDON Floyd Mayweather sent a message to mixed martial arts champion Conor McGregor on Tuesday to stop 'barking' and find some 'bite' after months of talk about a crossover fight between the two.
LONDON Under-fire Arsenal manger Arsene Wenger reacted to his side's humiliating 5-1 Champions League loss to Bayern Munich on Tuesday by blaming the referee.
BENGALURU Former India captains have called on cricket authorities to investigate Australia skipper Steve Smith amid allegations his team flouted the rules of the game when deciding whether to review decisions during the second test.