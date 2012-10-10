Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland lines up a putt on the 9th green during his World Golf Final Group 1 match against Charl Schwartzel of South Africa in Antalya, southern Turkey, October 10, 2012. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

BELEK, Turkey World number one Rory McIlroy's World Golf Final showdown with 14-times major winner Tiger Woods was put on hold after play was abandoned due to storms on Wednesday.

McIlroy, without a win from two matches in the inaugural event after his latest defeat at the hands of 2011 U.S. Masters champion and group pacesetter Charl Schwartzel, is bottom of his pool with Woods and Matt Kuchar on one win apiece.

Woods carded a four-under 67 to beat compatriot Kuchar by five shots before the afternoon matches were put back to Thursday when a fierce electrical storm began lashing the course.

McIlroy, who lost to South African Schwartzel by one shot, said he was determined to put up a better show against Woods after his level-par round.

"I don't have much to play for so I would like to beat him so he doesn't go through to the semi-finals and also get some bragging rights," McIlroy, unaware he could make the semi-finals, told reporters.

If players finish level on points qualification is decided by aggregate totals over the three rounds, with McIlroy currently on five-over-par compared to Woods at five-under and Kuchar on even par.

"Bragging rights from this week will help a little bit," added the U.S. PGA Champion, who is looking forward to a rivalry with Woods next year.

"Of course, there is always an added edge when you play against a player like Tiger and there were a few chances this year when we could have gone head-to-head in the bigger tournaments but it didn't quite happen.

"So I am still looking forward to next season when we can go head-to-head down the stretch."

In Group Two, England's Justin Rose (66) beat Ryder Cup team mate Lee Westwood (69) while U.S. Open champion Webb Simpson carded the best score so far with a six-under 65 which earned him a win over compatriot Hunter Mahan (67).

Rose tops the standings with two points and will play Simpson (one point) on Thursday. Westwood, also on one point, next faces last-placed Mahan.

