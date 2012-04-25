MADRID Spain's Treasury will not find it hard to meet its financing needs for the rest of the year despite rising borrowing costs, ECB Executive Board Member Jose Manuel Gonzalez-Paramo said in an interview published in Expansion newspaper on Wednesday.

Spain's Treasury has already met 50 percent of its planned issuance in medium and long-term bonds for the year, and the ECB policymaker said it would complete its plans well before year-end.

(Reporting by Nigel Davies; editing by Jose Elias)