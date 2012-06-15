The Governor of the Bank of England, Mervyn King, leaves Downing Street in central London May 28, 2012. REUTERS/Neil Hall

LONDON Britain's goods trade deficit unexpectedly widened in April as exports to countries outside the European Union fell sharply while imports dipped less, official

data showed on Friday.

The Office for National Statistics said the goods trade deficit grew to 10.103 billion pounds - the second-largest gap since records began in January 1998. That compared to a deficit of

8.734 billion pounds in March and economists' forecasts for a gap of 8.50 billion pounds.

The goods trade deficit with non-EU countries widened to 5.202 billion pounds in April from 4.179 billion pounds in March and against forecasts for a gap of 4.18 billion pounds.

Exports to non-EU countries fell 10.3 percent on the month, driven by lower sales of chemicals and cars.

Meanwhile, there was a record gap in goods trade with the EU, which absorbs the lion's share of Britain's goods exports. Exports of goods to the bloc dropped 6.8 percent on the mo nth, outweighing a 3 percent fall in imports from the EU.

Separate non-seasonally adjusted ONS data showed that construction output fell 8.5 percent year-on-year in April.

A 4.8 percent slump in construction drove Britain deeper into recession than initially thought in the first quarter of this year, and an unexpected fall in British manufacturing output in April raised the risk of a longer recession.

In policymakers' latest bid to boost economic growth, Bank of England Governor Mervyn King said on Thursday that Britain would launch a scheme to provide cheap long-term funding to banks to encourage them to lend to businesses and consumers, and the central bank will activate an emergency liquidity tool.

With the euro zone crisis hitting exports and making companies reluctant to invest and hire, economists fear another quarter of contraction.

Although the National Institute of Economic and Social Research, a leading think-tank, estimated that Britain eked out 0.1 percent growth in the three months ending in May , an extra public holiday in June could wipe out any increase in quarterly output.

(Reporting by Olesya Dmitracova and Peter Griffiths)