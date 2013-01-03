Samsung to expand in U.S., shift some manufacturing from Mexico: WSJ
Samsung Electronics Co Ltd is planning to expand its U.S. production facilities, shifting some manufacturing from Mexico, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.
WASHINGTON U.S. regulators said on Thursday they would make an announcement at 1 p.m. EST (6 p.m. British time) about their long-running investigation of the Web search giant Google.
The Federal Trade Commission is expected to announce that Google will agree to end the practice of using reviews and similar data from rivals for its own products, and will allow advertisers to export data to independently evaluate ad campaigns, according to three sources.
Google is also expected to refrain from asking for sales bans when it files infringement lawsuits related to essential patents, except in exceptional cases, the sources said.
The three sources asked to not be named to protect business relationships.
(Reporting By Diane Bartz; editing by John Wallace)
Gary Clark, a former IT chief technology officer at Juniper Networks Inc , joined Tesla Inc in February as its chief information officer, according to Clark's LinkedIn profile.
NEW YORK/HONG KONG Chinese telecom equipment maker ZTE Corp has agreed to plead guilty and pay nearly $900 million in a U.S. sanctions case, drawing a line under a damaging scandal that had threatened its cut off its supply chain.