Toshiba Tec shares rise more than 6 percent on sale report
TOKYO Shares in Toshiba Tec Corp rose more than 6 percent in early Monday trading after a report that Toshiba Corp , the parent, is considering selling shares in the company.
LONDON Google has said its UK sales hit $5.64 billion (3.38 billion pounds) in 2013, a rise of 16 percent on the previous year -- its lowest growth rate in three years.
Britain is Google's biggest overseas market and the only one for which it breaks out separate sales figures and in recent years the discrepancy between the company's high UK revenues and low tax bill have prompted criticism from politicians.
Google declined immediate comment on the UK sales figures.
Figures in Google's 10-K annual report filed on Wednesday showed UK sales growth slowing from 20 percent in 2012 and 22 percent in 2011.
Google's growth in U.S. sales also slowed in 2013, rising just 14 percent, compared to 34 percent in 2012.
The Mountain View, California-based company reported forecast-beating fourth quarter global revenue last month, despite a decline in prices for its online ads.
Google publishes its British tax bill in a separate UK filing later in the year. In 2012, the company had a tax bill of 35 million pounds ($55 million), including a 24 million charge in relation to previous years, on sales of $4.9 billion to British customers.
