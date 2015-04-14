BRUSSELS EU competition regulators will not have a formal antitrust charge sheet against Google (GOOGL.O) ready for Wednesday and it could still take several months to draw up, two sources familiar with the matter said.

Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager is expected to announce on Wednesday that she is preparing a formal charge sheet setting out her concerns with the U.S. company's alleged abuse of its dominant position in Internet search, the Wall Street Journal and Financial Times reported on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee, writing by Julia Fioretti, editing by Adrian Croft)