Google Inc (GOOG.O) announces its board has unanimously approved a dividend of new, non-voting stock to existing shareholders that it called a stock split, effectively. It said the move was designed to preserve a structure that lets co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin exert heavy influence over the corporation.

The Internet search leader also posted first-quarter revenue of $8.14 billion (5.09 billion pounds), roughly in line with Wall Street's expectations after a rare miss in the previous quarter.

COMMENTARY:

WHIT ANDREWS, ANALYST, GARTNER

"The popular kid at the party is the one that gets to have his cake and eat it too.

"One of the values of Google is that Larry and Sergey know best. What this (stock dividend, split) allows them to do is expand their stock base while maintaining control. That's my first read of this.

"The Street is certainly very happy with Larry and Sergey and this is the time for them to say: 'We're glad you are happy with us and we'll try to get money back to you and trust us.'"

COLIN GILLIS, ANALYST, BGC FINANCIAL

"This is just an okay quarter. It's not great. The EPS-beat all came from a lower-than-expected tax rate, so the quality of earnings is poor.

"Plus, you have another quarter with a disturbing drop in click prices. Okay, paid clicks are up but people are paying less for them. We had smartphones before the December quarter. If we want to blame it all on smartphones that's a little disconcerting.

"And of course we still have Motorola in front of us, which is going to wreck margins.

"And this stock split dividend, a dividend of non-voting shares, is really just so the company can maintain control.

RONALD JOSEY, ANALYST, THINKEQUITY

"Paid click growth was strong, CPCs were weak, but we're overlooking the CPCs given the overall growth in revenues and growth in paid clicks, which are more important.

"It's a good quarter, in line. A lot of people were fearful heading into this."

STEVE WEINSTEIN, ANALYST, ITG INVESTMENT RESEARCH

"The stock split has nothing to do with the fundamentals of the business. In theory, it makes the stock more accessible to smaller investors. I don't think it's material.

"There are not a ton of surprises here (in the quarter), it may be a little bit better than expected. Costs have been well controlled.

"We're seeing a continuation of a trend where there is very strong growth in clicks but we're seeing a decline in pricing. There's a combination of growth coming from lower margin areas such as mobile, display, emerging markets."

(Reporting by Noel Randewich in San Francisco, Liana Baker and Jennifer Saba in New York)