SAN FRANCISCO Google Inc is replacing the head of its in-house mergers and acquisitions group, David Lawee, with one of its top lawyers, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Don Harrison, a high-ranking lawyer at Google, will replace Lawee as head of the Internet search company's corporate development group, which oversees mergers and acquisitions, said the source, who spoke anonymously because he was not authorized to speak publicly.

Google is also planning to create a new late-stage investment group that Lawee will oversee, the source said.

Google declined to comment.

Harrison, Google's deputy general counsel, has been involved in Google's regulatory issues and many of Google's acquisitions. He joined Google more than five years ago and has completed more than 70 deals at the company, according to biographical information on the Google Ventures website. Harrison is an advisor to Google Ventures.

The planned late-stage investment group has not been finalized, the source said. The fund might operate separately from Google Ventures, the company's nearly four-year old venture division which provides funding for start-up companies, according to the source.

