An employee answers phone calls at the switchboard of the Google office in Zurich August 18, 2009. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

SAN FRANCISCO Google Inc boosted its net revenue by 37 percent in the third quarter to $7.51 billion (4.76 billion pounds), beating Wall Street expectations.

Shares of Google jumped more than 6 percent to $593.50 in after-hours trading Thursday.

The world's No. 1 Internet search engine said its net income in the three months ended September 30 totalled $2.73 billion, up from $2.17 billion in the year-ago period.

Excluding certain items, Google said it earned $9.72 per share in the third quarter.

Google's gross revenue was $9.72 billion in the third quarter. The company's net revenue excludes the fees that Google shares with partner websites. Analysts had been expecting net revenue of $7.22 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

(Reporting by Alexei Oreskovic; Editing by Richard Chang)