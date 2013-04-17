A Google sign is seen at a Best Buy electronics store in this photo illustration in Encinitas, California April 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Google Inc is experiencing a small outage of some of its popular applications such as Gmail and Google Drive, the search engine said on Wednesday.

The company disclosed on its website that six of its 13 applications were having partial status disruptions.

The issue with Gmail, for example, is affecting less than 0.007 percent of Google Mail users, who cannot access their accounts.

Google did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting By Jennifer Saba in New York; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)