SAN FRANCISCO Google Inc (GOOG.O) said its financial printer RR Donnelley RRD.O filed a draft of its third quarter earnings statement without authorisation on Thursday morning.

Google said it was working to finalize the document and that it would hold its conference call at 1:30pm Pacific Time.

(Reporting By Alexei Oreskovic)