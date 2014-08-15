SAN FRANCISCO A U.S. appeals court on Friday rejected patent claims brought by a Vringo Inc subsidiary against several companies including Google, sending Vringo shares plummeting.

Vringo subsidiary I/P Engine had won a jury verdict of infringement against Google and others for two patents on filtering Internet search results.

However, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit on Friday declared both patents invalid. Vringo shares were trading at 88 cents in early afternoon trading, down over 72 percent.

In a statement, Vringo said it is evaluating its options. A Google spokesman could not immediately be reached for comment.

The case in the Federal Circuit is I/P Engine vs. Google et al., 13-1307.

(Reporting by Dan Levine; Editing by James Dalgleish)