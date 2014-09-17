LONDON Britain's audit and accounting watchdog has overhauled its corporate governance code for UK companies, it said on Wednesday, to make them safer for investors by giving more information about how they are run and an assessment of any potential risks facing the business.

Among the changes announced by the Financial Reporting Council (FRC), as part of what it said were its efforts to foster longer-term thinking by companies and investors, are a host of new rules on risk management, remuneration and shareholder engagement.

"The changes to the Code are designed to strengthen the focus of companies and investors on the longer term and the sustainability of value creation," FRC Chief Executive Stephen Haddrill said in a statement.

The revised Code will apply to accounting periods beginning on or after Oct. 1, 2014.

"The new Code will present really big challenges for boards over the next few months," said Robert Hodgkinson, the executive director at chartered accountant body ICAEW. "It will take a great deal of work for them to ensure they are compliant.

The changes include requiring companies to "robustly assess" the main risks facing their business and explain how they are being managed or mitigated, the FRC said in a statement.

It said companies should state whether they consider it appropriate to adopt the going-concern basis of accounting and identify any material uncertainties about their ability to continue to do so.

In particular, it said companies "should state whether they believe they will be able to continue in operation and meet their liabilities taking account of their current position and principal risks, and specify the period covered by this statement and why they consider it appropriate."

"There are two main challenges they face," ICAEW's Hodgkinson said. "Firstly, to work out what they need to change in their risk management and reporting to satisfy the new guidance. Secondly, they will need to decide over what period they consider their company to be viable so they can be ready to issue their new viability statement."

The FRC said the period of the assessment will probably be "significantly longer than 12 months."

On executive pay, the FRC said companies should implement plans to recoup or hold back variable pay. Companies should put greater emphasis on designing pay plans with the long-term health of the company in mind. They should also say how they intend to engage with shareholders when a significant number vote down resolutions.

"The changes to the Code announced today are broadly in line with those, linking pay to long-term performance rather than to its role in attracting and retaining talent," Hodgkinson said.

"Some research suggests that companies are changing their remuneration policies. However, what impact these changes will have longer term is hard to tell. There has been a trend for remuneration to increase over the past years despite efforts to contain it."

(Reporting by Simon Jessop; Editing by Greg Mahlich, Larry King)