LONDON The British government has sold outstanding loans worth 160 million pounds from around a quarter of a million students to debt purchaser group Erudio Student Loans.

The Department of Business, Innovation and Skills said on Monday the sale related to the remaining 17 percent of mortgage- style loans taken out by students who began courses between 1990 and 1998.

"The sale of the remaining mortgage style student loan book represents good value for money, helping to reduce public sector net debt by 160 million pounds," Universities and Science Minister David Willetts said in a statement.

Erudio Student Loans is backed by a consortium led by investment fund manager CarVal Investors and debt purchasing group Arrow Global Limited.

Arrow Group, which said it had won a "competitive" bidding process, said the sale marked the last remaining publicly-owned portfolio of mortgage-style student loans and the first such sale to the private sector since 1999.

The deal will result in Arrow Global raising its student loan assets to over 1 billion pounds by face value, with the company seeking to purchase more in future.

"This is an important step for Arrow Global towards delivering this year's financial goals and positioning the business for growth in future years," said Tom Drury, chief executive officer of Arrow Global, in a statement.

(Reporting by Freya Berry; Editing by Mark Potter)