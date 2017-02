HONG KONG London-based high-end jeweller Graff Diamonds will seek approval from the Hong Kong stock exchange on Thursday for an up to $1 billion (616 million pounds) initial public offering, two sources with direct knowledge of the plan said.

No timetable had been set for the company and its advisers to start meetings with potential investors, the sources added on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Elzio Barreto, Fiona Lau and Jing Song; Editing by Chris Lewis)