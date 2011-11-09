A man looks at the window display of jewellery shop ''Graff'' in Bond Street in London June 6, 2008. REUTERS/Stephen Hird

HONG KONG/LONDON London-based jeweller Graff Diamonds plans to raise about $1 billion (627 million pound) in a Hong Kong listing next year, a move to fund further expansion in Asia and capitalise on booming demand for high-end gems in China and India.

While initial public offering markets are virtually shut globally, given an uncertain economic picture, Graff's signal of intent showed some are still positioning themselves to sell shares, with Hong Kong the chosen gateway for access to China.

Graff, whose stores sit on the world's most exclusive shopping streets, is controlled by self-made diamond merchant Laurence Graff, one of Britain's richest men with an estimated worth of around 2 billion pounds ($3.2 billion).

Septuagenarian Graff is famously active in gem auctions. Last year he bought a 24.78-carat pink diamond -- later named the Graff Pink -- for $46 million, the most expensive jewel ever to be bought at auction.

"I can confirm we are considering our options" with regard to a possible Hong Kong initial public offering, chief financial officer Nick Paine told Reuters. A source familiar with the matter earlier said the IPO was in the pipeline and could raise $1 billion.

Paine also confirmed plans for store openings in Asia, but declined further comment.

Investment bank Rothschild is advising Graff on the IPO, according to the source, who declined to be named.

Laurence Graff began his career as a teenage apprentice in London's Hatton Garden jewellery quarter, and was making his own pieces at age 24. He now heads a firm that retails some of the world's most expensive jewellery.

With 33 stores worldwide, Graff is reported to count the Sultan and Queen of Brunei and American property mogul Donald Trump among his clients.

The IPO plan follows a pattern of luxury brands flocking to list in Hong Kong as a platform for a broader expansion into China and beyond. Italian fashion house Prada listed there earlier this year, part of a trend to raise brand awareness in China, the world's fastest growing luxury market.

The diamonds business in Asia has been booming as consumers in China and India turn to diamond jewellery even in the face of a poor global economic outlook.

The two countries, combined with the Gulf, are expected to overtake the United States in the next four years as the top diamond consumers -- growth that sits behind the move by miner Anglo American to buy out diamond industry goliath De Beers earlier this month.

Diamonds have been one of the best performing commodities in what has been a volatile year, with rough diamond prices boosted by a dearth of new mines.

BOOMING CHINA

"The investment community in Asia would welcome more luxury goods, and in this case, super luxury goods like Graff," said Aaron Fischer, Head of Consumer and Gaming at CLSA Asia-Pacific Markets.

Another top jewellery business, Hong Kong's largest jewellery retailer Chow Tai Fook -- controlled by Cheng Yu-teng, one of the city's richest tycoons -- is expected to raise between $3 billion and $4 billion in an IPO early next year.

Chow Tai Fook is a household name in Hong Kong and throughout greater China, with 1,400 retail outlets.

Russia's Alrosa, which vies with De Beers for the title of the world's top diamond miner, is also mulling IPO plans. The company said in March it could raise up to $3 billion in 2012.

The increasing spending power of China's consumers in recent years has seen consumption of luxury products surge at double-digit rates as increasingly brand-conscious shoppers splash out on designer bags, scarves and clothes.

Despite fears of slowing growth in the country, the Chinese consumer -- boosted by an appreciating currency, rising affluence and government policies to spur consumption of disposable income -- is well-positioned to continue splurging.

CLSA Asia-Pacific Markets estimates the Chinese luxury market will have a market size of over $100 billion by 2020. Including travel, Greater Chinese demand is expected to account for 44 percent of the global luxury goods market by then.

At a time of global uncertainties, though, consumers are becoming more selective.

At a Sotheby's six-day Asian sale in Hong Kong in October, two rare coloured diamonds -- a fancy vivid orange and fancy vivid blue diamond -- each made record prices per carat for their specific categories but the broader fine jewels sales saw an unsold rate of 21 percent for 359 pieces offered.

Christie's auction on 25-30 November in Hong Kong will be the next barometer of emerging market demand.

(Additional reporting by Farah Master; Editing by Chris Lewis, Muralikumar Anantharaman and Andrew Callus)