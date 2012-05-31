A sign of London-based jeweller Graff is seen inside a Graff Diamonds store at Peninsula Hotel in Hong Kong November 22, 2011. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

HONG KONG London luxury jeweller Graff Diamonds has pulled its planned $1 billion (646.6 million pounds) Hong Kong initial public offering, the fourth major IPO to be called off in Asia this week, as tumbling stock markets threaten to claim yet more casualties in the region.

Graff had been due to price its IPO on Friday, putting it on the verge of becoming Asia's biggest completed flotation so far this year, but investors baulked at the issue amid market-wide fears over the euro zone crisis and China's economic slowdown.

"Consistently declining stock markets proved to be a significant barrier to executing the transaction at this time," Graff said in a statement. Graff was due to list next week.

A slump in Asian equities in the past week has already derailed three major IPOs which were aiming to raise a collective amount of up to $1.37 billion: two in Hong Kong and one in Singapore.

Deal volumes in Hong Kong, Asia's IPO capital, have plunged 85 percent in the first five months of 2012 from a year earlier. Across the Asia-Pacific, overall volumes for share issues, including secondary offers, are down by about one-third.

The value of IPOs pulled in Asia ex-Japan has jumped to $7.7 billion so far in 2012 from 46 planned offerings, up from $5.8 billion, according to Thomson Reuters data. Hong Kong accounted for most of the scrapped deals.

Graff, which had planned to raise capital to help build a bigger Asian business centering on China, pulled its IPO as European and U.S. markets tumbled more than 1 percent on Wednesday on fears over the euro zone..

Rival Tiffany & Co (TIF.N) had added to the pressure, cutting its sales forecast last week and blaming slower demand from key markets such as China.

The market slump could also pressure IPOs now on the road, such as a deal worth up to $3 billion by motor racing firm Formula One in Singapore. Despite expectations the deal will be priced next month, Formula One chairman Peter Brabeck said last week he had yet to give the final go-ahead.

"Appetite for new listings is pretty weak generally because of the macro situation," said Eugene Mak, an analyst at brokerage Core Pacific Yamaichi in Hong Kong, adding the Graff IPO did not offer a lot of upside potential.

AT LEAST ONE IPO SEEN SAFE: FELDA

The mother of Asian IPOs is about to be formally launched: an offer worth up to $3 billion in Malaysia's Felda Global Ventures Holdings Bhd, the world's third-largest palm plantation operator. It is preparing for a market debut at end-June.

But the Felda IPO, scheduled to be unveiled later on Thursday, is unlikely to suffer the same fate as Graff. Cornerstone investors are taking about two-thirds of the shares, and the Malaysian government is using the sale to deliver a windfall of more the $500 million to tens of thousands of landholders ahead of an expected election.

Despite the somber outlook for new offerings, deals from so-called defensive sectors such as utilities or from companies offering high dividend yields should fare better in the current market, though no IPOs are seen as easy sells, bankers said.

Formula One, whose revenues are underpinned by multi-year contracts, could appeal to defensive-minded investors, although one banker not involved in the IPO noted: "Even so, they would be quite brave to do it."

Alan Lam, Julius Baer's Greater China equity analyst, said the window for Asian IPOs could still reopen later in the year, if China eases monetary policy and buoys markets, but one capital markets lawyer in Hong Kong sounded less hopeful.

"The pipeline going forward isn't too bad, but you wonder how meaningful that is if you've got a pipeline of deals which all end up getting pulled at the last minute," said the lawyer, who was not authorized to speak publicly on the matter.

"Bankers aren't very optimistic for the second half, it's going to be very difficult."

GRAFF'S VALUATION

Graff Diamonds was founded in 1960 by Briton Laurence Graff. Born to Jewish immigrant parents in London, he has always kept control of the firm, attracting wealthy and celebrity clients such as the sultan of Brunei, Oprah Winfrey and Imelda Marcos.

Some analysts and fund managers had already begun questioning Graff's valuation before Wednesday's global market sell-off, citing a slowdown in luxury spending in China.

Hong Kong's benchmark Hang Seng index .HSI has plunged 12 percent since May 7, when Graff executives, its bankers and advisers began meeting institutional investors and fund managers to gauge demand for the offering.

Stocks in the luxury goods sector have been hit particularly hard, with Chow Tai Fook (1929.HK) down about 23 percent over the same period and Tiffany falling 14 percent.

"We decided at the end of the day that it would be better to wait for a better time," said a person involved in the Graff IPO, who was not authorized to speak publicly on the matter.

Copper producer China Nonferrous Mining Corp pulled its Hong Kong IPO of up to $313 million on Wednesday, citing weak markets. That followed car dealer China Yongda Automobiles Services, which scrapped its $434 million offering on Monday.

In Singapore, Ascendas Hospitality Trust called off its IPO worth up to S$800 million ($621 million) on Tuesday. ($1 = 1.2882 Singapore dollars)

(Additional eporting by Michael Flaherty in HONG KONG and Rachel Armstrong in SINGAPORE; Editing by Lincoln Feast and Richard Pullin)