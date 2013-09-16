DUBLIN Home improvement and building supplies group Grafton GRF_u.I said on Monday it will switch its primary listing to the London Stock Exchange (LSE.L) next month.

Grafton units will cease trading on the Irish stock exchange on October 15 and will trade solely on the London bourse, reporting its results in sterling. Its decision was prompted by a fall in the number of shares held in Ireland, it said in a statement.

The firm, the third-largest building merchant in Britain, in August launched a review to evaluate a possible move to London.

The Irish index has seen trading nosedive and top names, such as Greencore (GNC.L) and CRH (CRH.I), move their primary listings on the back of Ireland's banking crash.

