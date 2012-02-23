HAMBURG Iran ramped up grain purchases on international markets this week, taking the total bought this month to almost two million tonnes as the Islamic republic scrambled to sidestep western sanctions aimed at thwarting its nuclear ambitions.

Government Trading Corporation of Iran (GTC), breaking with the previous practice of private-sector wheat purchases, bought some 800,000 tonnes of wheat, trade sources told Reuters on Thursday, including 500,000 tonnes from Russia and 300,000 tonnes from Australia.

"The Iranians had to pay premiums well over international prices," one trader said.

The latest amounts are in addition to around 1.1 million tonnes of wheat Iran bought in the previous two weeks as traders said dry weather had stoked expectations for a poor crop and made stockpile building urgent.

Tehran has dramatically widened its reach on international grain markets in February, using currencies other than dollars and euros as alternative trade finance, with dealers also reporting talk of barter deals involving oil and gold.

SANCTIONS HAVOC

New financial sanctions imposed since the beginning of this year to punish Tehran over its nuclear programme have ended up playing havoc with Iran's ability to buy imports and receive payment for key food items.

Indian rice exporters said on Wednesday a new payment system in rupees was expected to be in place this week for Iran's rice buying.

Traders said the latest deals were believed to be for financial payment rather than barter deals. The latest purchases were for shipment up to May.

"Banks in several countries are starting to play ball with financing the Iranian business," one trader said. "This includes Russian banks."

Another trader said: "The Iranians appear to want to get wheat imported quickly for their stockpiles. They are willing to pay premiums well over international prices."

The sales were largely made by multi-national trading houses, traders said. This includes Australian wheat as the state grain trader has ended its former export monopoly.

U.S. agribusiness giant Cargill said earlier this month it planned to continue grain shipments to Iran despite signs the Islamic Republic was struggling to process payments as trade sanctions hit.

The sellers were hoping the payment issue will have been clarified in about a month's time when money is due.

"I am comfortable about the payments," one trader said. "Iran is a rich oil exporter and is bound to get its finances sorted out soon. The sanctions are not banning grain sales, it just a question of how the banks can give you the money."

Iran had previously de-regulated its grain imports, permitting flour mills and traders to make their own purchases.

"It seems the government has stepped in to get some big purchasing done using the state's financial power," a trader added. "Most of the big multi-national grains houses would prefer to deal with the state on deals this big in the present unclear political environment.

"These look like strategic purchases being done at above-market prices to secure supplies are in silos in Iran before any conflicts break out in the region. Iran has had a poor crop and has a large import requirement."

One trader said Iran imported around 8 million tonnes of wheat in the last season it had a poor harvest, 2007/2008. In past seasons it has been self-sufficient or even exported wheat.

"Iranian weather has been even dryer this season," the trader said. "We could easily be looking at an Iranian import programme of 8 to 10 million tonnes."

(Reporting by Michael Hogan; editing by Veronica Brown and Keiron Henderson)