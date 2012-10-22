Direct Line expects lower profit before tax due to discount rate change
Direct Line Insurance Group Plc , Britain's largest motor insurer, said it expected profit before tax to fall due to a change in the discount rate.
SYDNEY Shares in Australia's Graincorp (GNC.AX) jumped as much as 43 percent to a record high in early trade on Monday following a $2.8 billion (1.7 billion pounds) takeover bid from U.S. rival Archer Daniels Midland (ADM.N).
By 1:01 a.m. British time, the shares were up 41.5 percent at A$12.53, well above the A$11.75 a share offer from ADM.
(Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram; Editing by John Mair)
Direct Line Insurance Group Plc , Britain's largest motor insurer, said it expected profit before tax to fall due to a change in the discount rate.
LONDON Associated British Foods, owner of discount fashion retailer Primark, said on Monday it was not seeing any signs that British consumers were starting to rein in spending, contradicting official data which has pointed to a slowdown.
LONDON Britain's major share index was up on Monday, boosted by earnings updates and a weak sterling, while motor insurers were hit by a regulatory change which could lead to higher payouts, and merger disappointment weighed on LSE shares.