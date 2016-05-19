Grainger Plc (GRI.L), the UK's largest listed residential landlord, said it expects its full-year profit to be ahead of management's previous expectations as tenancy sales on vacancy and development have been very strong.

The company said the second half of the year was off to a good start as it made a profit of 5.8 million pounds from a development land sale in Basingstoke.

The company had announced earlier this year an overhaul of its business, including the disposal of non-core development assets, as it looks to streamline its focus to regulated tenancies and the domestic private rental sector.

(Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru, Editing by Sunil Nair)