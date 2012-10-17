LONDON Britain exported just 26,804 tonnes of wheat in August with shipments running well behind last season, customs data showed on Wednesday.

For the first two months of the 2012/13 season, which began on July 1, exports totalled 64,980 tonnes, far below the 281,704 tonnes shipped in the same period a year earlier.

Imports in August were 185,150 tonnes for a cumulative total for the season so far of 340,899 tonnes, well above the 129,422 tonnes shipped in the same period last season.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt; Editing by Anthony Barker)