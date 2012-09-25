LONDON High prices should help trigger a rise in rapeseed area in Germany this year but the crop could lose ground in France and Britain due to unfavourable weather while wheat plantings in western Europe should be slightly higher, crop analysts said.

France, Germany and Britain are the three most important producers of both crops in western Europe.

Analysts expect German rapeseed plantings for the 2013 crop to be expanded to between 1.4 million and 1.5 million hectares from 1.3 million hectares harvested in summer 2012.

"For the last two seasons Germany has had disappointing rapeseed sowings with rain in the sowing period preventing all planting intentions being carried out," one German analyst said.

"This year we had much better rapeseed sowing conditions and along with the remarkably high rapeseed prices being achieved, rapeseed appears to be the clear winner in the sowing intentions this autumn."

Rapeseed futures on NYSE Liffe are currently trading around 500 euros per tonne, up around 15 percent from the same time last year.

Conditions have been less favourable for sowing rapeseed in France and Britain.

A lack of rain in France in August and September dried out soils that had seen heavy rain in late spring and early summer. Last month was one of the driest Augusts in more than 50 years, according to public weather service Meteo France.

The parched conditions meant that some farmers did not sow rapeseed as planned, leaving scope for cereals led by wheat to gain some area, analysts and crop experts said.

"The situation has become worrying," a crop analyst based in the north of France said of rapeseed sowings. "But nothing is lost yet, provided we get substantial rainfall before the end of September."

The difficulties in sowing rapeseed could reinforce the appeal of cereals at a time of high prices, they said.

Milling wheat futures on NYSE Liffe are currently trading around 262.00 euros per tonne, up around 36 percent from a year ago.

"High prices are going to favour sowing of cereals and the weather could reinforce this trend in dry zones where it was not possible to sow rapeseed," Andree Defois, head analyst with Strategie Grains, said.

MORE WHEAT IN FRANCE

This context could push the area sown with soft wheat in France just over the 5 million hectare mark, as happened in 2008 following a global surge in food prices, she added.

The soft wheat area in France for the 2012 harvest was 4.87 million hectares while rapeseed plantings totalled 1.60 million, according to farm ministry figures.

A delayed harvest in Britain, combined with wet weather during the optimal planting window up to mid-September, could have curtailed rapeseed area in Britain.

"Most people think the rapeseed area will be stable, maybe come down a little bit but not more than 5 percent," said analyst Jack Watts of the Home-Grown Cereals Authority.

"I think it is the delays (reducing plantings) and...people are getting outside of their comfort zone on rotational constraints," he added, noting a sharp rise in plantings of the crop in recent years.

The wheat area in England rose 2.2 percent to 1.86 million hectares for the 2012 harvest while rapeseed sowings climbed 7.9 percent to a record 713,000 hectares, according to farm ministry figures.

Analysts said they expected a slight increase in wheat plantings in Germany from the 3.06 million hectares harvested this summer, also because of high prices.

"Germany's wheat area has almost doubled in the last 20 years and we cannot expect a huge increase every year although expansion is expected," another analyst said. "I think we are likely to see reductions in lower valued crops like grain maize and possibly rye."

Wheat area in Britain is expected to be little changed, provided conditions are generally favourable in coming weeks.

"I think we're pretty much maxed out on area anyway for this year's harvest so we can't really plant any more - so very similar values I would imagine, depending on the rest of the autumn," Watts said.

"If October is wet that could potentially be a threat to the wheat area and push more area towards spring crops."

(Additional reporting by Valerie Parent in Paris and Michael Hogan in Hamburg; Editing by Anthony Barker)