May will cut corporation tax to encourage economic growth
LONDON Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday her government would continue to cut corporation tax to encourage businesses to invest in Britain and help the economy grow.
AMBERG, Germany Bosnia's Hastor family failed in a bid to get three representatives onto the supervisory board of German vehicle components supplier Grammer (GMMG.DE) at the annual general meeting of shareholders on Wednesday.
The Bosnian activist investor, with a stake of around 20 percent, sharply criticised Grammer's management, while a rival group with a 15.1 percent stake, led by China's Ningbo Jifeng Auto Parts Co (603997.SS), backed management proposals.
Shareholders representing 67.32 percent of Grammer's equity capital submitted their votes at the meeting, Grammer said.
The Hastor family had demanded three seats on the supervisory board and contested the outcome of the AGM even before the final vote had been counted.
Cascade Investment International GmbH, a company controlled by the family, had accused Grammer's management of market manipulation to help Ningbo Jifeng build a stake.
Grammer has denied the allegation but said the company would see business suffer if the Bosnians increased their influence.
Grammer's management also welcomed Ningbo Jifeng, another supplier of vehicle interior components, as a potential white knight.
Last year a contract dispute between Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) and two of its suppliers controlled by the Hastor family, CarTrim and ES Automobilguss, briefly halted production at more than half of the carmaker's German plants.
(Reporting by Irene Preisinger; Writing by Edward Taylor and Christoph Steitz; Editing by Maria Sheahan, Greg Mahlich)
LONDON Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday her government would continue to cut corporation tax to encourage businesses to invest in Britain and help the economy grow.
LONDON Tesco , Britain's biggest retailer, has proposed closing its customer service centre in Cardiff with the loss of up to 1,100 jobs, the company said on Wednesday, part of a broader drive to cut costs and improve margins.
SAN FRANCISCO Uber Technologies Inc [UBER.UL] Chief Executive Travis Kalanick, co-founder of one of the most influential technology companies of its generation, resigned on Tuesday under pressure from investors after a string of setbacks. Kalanick's departure caps a tumultuous period for the world's largest ride-services company that has revolutionized the taxi industry and challenged transportation regulations worldwide.