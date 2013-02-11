LOS ANGELES "Babel" by British folk band Mumford & Sons won Album of the Year at the Grammy Awards on Sunday, one of the top awards.

"Babel," the band's second release, was both a critical and commercial success in the United States in 2012.

"We figured we weren't going to win anything because The Black Keys have been sweeping up all day, and deservedly so," lead singer Marcus Mumford said in his acceptance speech.

The Grammys were handed out during a televised ceremony in Los Angeles.

